State Street Corp Has $97.79 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.31% of Quaker Chemical worth $97,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $270.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $210.71 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

