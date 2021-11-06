State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $104,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $197.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day moving average of $169.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $206.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.40.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

