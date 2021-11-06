State Street Corp Buys 175,469 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,469 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $100,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,490,000 after acquiring an additional 48,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 122,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $2,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,733 shares of company stock worth $14,678,173. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.15. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

