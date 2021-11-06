Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Issues Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

SXI stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 61,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,535. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04. Standex International has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,850 shares of company stock worth $403,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

