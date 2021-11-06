Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.53

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 19055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The firm has a market cap of $823.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $345.61 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Stagwell Company Profile (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

