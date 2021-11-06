Squarespace (SQSP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Squarespace to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Squarespace has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. On average, analysts expect Squarespace to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SQSP opened at $43.60 on Friday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Squarespace stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

