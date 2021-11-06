Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 53,209 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,209 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TAP opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

