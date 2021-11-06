Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,807 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day moving average is $162.21. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.