Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 69,479 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 603.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 175,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,366 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $574,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $956,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU opened at $28.82 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

