Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.30% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $696.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

