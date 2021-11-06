Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 129.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after buying an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in H&R Block by 36.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 588,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,035,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 510,823 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRB opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

