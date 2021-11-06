Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 8,305 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $147.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.