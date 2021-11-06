SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells $225,300.00 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SPSC opened at $147.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.64.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

