Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Sprott has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sprott to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Sprott stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprott has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SII. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of Sprott worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

