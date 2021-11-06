Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Trading Up 11.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)’s share price rose 11.7% on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$50.00. The stock traded as high as C$47.00 and last traded at C$46.80. Approximately 186,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 91,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.90.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 33.40.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.2099998 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

