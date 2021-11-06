Sphera Funds Management LTD. Lowers Holdings in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,114 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.

CLRMU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

