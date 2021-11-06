SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $128,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XRT opened at $101.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.33. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $102.73.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

