SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,451 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $108,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $39.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

