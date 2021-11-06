SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 377,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 135,346 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 109,045 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

