Sparkle Loyalty One Day Volume Reaches $294.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $15,815.96 and approximately $294.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00051881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00260701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00097521 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

