S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$13.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.29. 1,157,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,310. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $476.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $445.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

