Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Shares of SBSI opened at $43.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southside Bancshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

