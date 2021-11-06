Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. 330,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,635. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

