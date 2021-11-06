SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.55 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.73.

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 448,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,373. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

