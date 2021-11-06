SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.55 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 448,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,373. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.