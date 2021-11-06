SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $375.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $368.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $348.43.

Shares of SEDG opened at $344.07 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.17 and a 200-day moving average of $270.62.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

