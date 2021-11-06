Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) shares traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.56. 2,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71.

Société BIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICEY)

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

