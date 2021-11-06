Smooth Love Potion Tops 1-Day Volume of $763.64 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $195.68 million and $763.64 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00254630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,525,613,348 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

