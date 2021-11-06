Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

SNN stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

