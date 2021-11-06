Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Position Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 723,119 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Smith Micro Software worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth $661,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Dawson James started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $324.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

