Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12.

On Friday, October 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 300 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $21,099.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.91. 1,139,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after acquiring an additional 563,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,599 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

