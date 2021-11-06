SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.55 million.

NASDAQ SGH traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. 573,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,028. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.71.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock worth $8,667,918. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

