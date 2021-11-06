SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.89.

SM Energy stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

