SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,831 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.47% of SM Energy worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SM opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. Raymond James raised their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

