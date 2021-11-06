Skycoin (SKY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $258,786.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $7.43 million and $258,786.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 55.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00083112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00079489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.49 or 0.07260224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,853.19 or 0.99945399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022433 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

