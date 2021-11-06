SKALE Network (SKL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $913.17 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $913.17 million and $119.99 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00051833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00098665 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,675,822 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

