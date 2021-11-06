SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $325.00. The stock had previously closed at $274.10, but opened at $299.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SiTime shares last traded at $279.81, with a volume of 491 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.33.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $2,042,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SiTime by 164,672.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SiTime by 37.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SiTime by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7,185.75, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.15.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

