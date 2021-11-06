SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $243.95. 325,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,961. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $123.49 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $33,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.