SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $243.95 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.49 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

