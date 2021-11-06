Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Mizuho

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.22.

NYSE SPG opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $170.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,829,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,728,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

