Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $164.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $170.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.