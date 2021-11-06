Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Sells $6,022,800.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 30,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $6,022,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SI traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.16. The stock had a trading volume of 601,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,135. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $226.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 2.61.
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.
Silvergate Capital Company Profile
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
