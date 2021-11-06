Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Sells $6,022,800.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 30,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $6,022,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.16. The stock had a trading volume of 601,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,135. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $226.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.