Signum (SIGNA) Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges

Signum (CURRENCY:SIGNA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Signum has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Signum has a market capitalization of $21.82 million and approximately $28,225.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signum coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Signum Profile

SIGNA is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 24th of June of 2021 Burstcoin became Signum Signum is the community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA). Easy smart contracts: With Signum SmartJ platform, developers can write, debug, and deploy smart contracts using only Java. It uses Proof-of-Commitment (PoC+): the next evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus algorithm. Using available disk space to sustainably secure the network and boost your share of mining rewards by committing Signa on-chain. “

Buying and Selling Signum

