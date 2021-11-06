Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,147 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $38,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

