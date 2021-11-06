Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.23). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.76 on Monday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $334.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sientra by 45,920.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth $75,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

