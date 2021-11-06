Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

