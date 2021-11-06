Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 15,549 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,862,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10.

Shutterstock stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Shutterstock by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Shutterstock by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

