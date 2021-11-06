Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON RUA opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.95. The firm has a market cap of £35.83 million and a P/E ratio of -19.70. Rua Life Sciences has a 52 week low of GBX 113.20 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.
Rua Life Sciences Company Profile
