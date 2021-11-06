Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €182.90 ($215.18).

SAE stock opened at €148.00 ($174.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €141.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €146.87. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.39.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

