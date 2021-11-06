ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0012

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $589,013.93 and $30.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00266166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00097802 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.